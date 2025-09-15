US President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social in which he again called on the Hamas terrorist organization to release the hostages.

"I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL 'BETS' ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!" he wrote.

