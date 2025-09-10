Defense Minister Israel Katz commented: "We promised further blows, and today we struck another painful one against the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen. Minister Katz confirmed: "The IDF has just attacked in Sana’a and additional locations across Yemen, targeting military camps manned by Houthi operatives, including the Houthi propaganda apparatus, as part of Operation 'Ringing Bells.'" He added: "The long arm of the State of Israel will reach and strike terrorism wherever it may be and from any place that poses a threat to our citizens."