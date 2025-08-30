Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the news that hostage Idan Shtivi's body was retrieved from Gaza, saying, "Idan Shtivi came to celebrate at the Nova Festival on October 7. He was murdered while helping others fleeing the terrorist onslaught, and his body was held hostage in Gaza." "I hope this will bring a measure of comfort to his beloved parents, Eli and Dalit, and to his siblings, who have shown remarkable strength in their determined struggle for his return. "The world must act with moral clarity and press for the release of all the hostages. Every last one."