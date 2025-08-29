Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Thursday evening with Sabine Taasa, who lost both her husband and son in the Hamas massacre of October 7.

During the meeting, Tasa provided an update on the condition of her children, who were wounded in the attack, and described the rehabilitation process they are currently undergoing.

As part of Israel’s international public diplomacy efforts, a joint statement by the Prime Minister and Taasa, accompanied by excerpts of security camera footage from the family’s home in Moshav Netiv Ha’Asara, will be released today to audiences abroad.

