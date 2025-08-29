Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, last night (Thursday, 28 August 2025), met with Sabine Taasa, who lost her husband and son in the 7 October massacre.

Taasa updated Mrs. Netanyahu on the status of her children, who were at home and were also wounded, and on the rehabilitation process that she and her children are undergoing.

As part of the global public diplomacy effort, a joint statement by the Prime Minister and Sabine Taasa is being distributed abroad today, in which a section of the atrocities video, that is very difficult to watch, and which was filmed by the security cameras in the Taasa family home in the moshav of Netiv Ha'asara, will be shown.

Warning - sensitive content:

Netanyahu reveals never-before-seen footage of atrocities GPO

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife thanked Sabine Taasa for joining the public diplomacy effort and approving the publication of the video, in order to make it clear to the world that Israel will not allow Hamas to repeat the atrocities of October 7 and will work to defeat it and return all of our hostages.

At the request of the family, and in order to safeguard the privacy of the minors who were filmed as they were injured, the video will not be distributed in Israel. We ask that you honor this request.