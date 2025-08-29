Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized Ilan Weiss: "The hero was a member of the kibbutz emergency team in Kibbutz Be’eri. He was murdered on October 7, 2023, while defending the kibbutz, and his body was kidnapped. His wife, Shiri, and daughter, Noga, were also kidnapped and were released from captivity in November 2023.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and share in their profound grief. I thank our commanders and soldiers for a successful operation, for their determination, and for their courage. The campaign to return all hostages continues without pause. We will not rest until every one of our hostages is brought home—both the living and the fallen."