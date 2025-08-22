The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile was launched from Yemen toward central Israel."

"Attempts were made to intercept the missile, and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

