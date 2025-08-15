Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and said, “The IDF is currently targeting Hezbollah's terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon. We remain committed to our policy of maximum enforcement and will not allow any threats to the residents of the north or to Israeli citizens.”

“I send a direct message to Lebanese President Aoun: We hold you and the Lebanese government fully responsible for maintaining Lebanon's sovereignty and upholding the ceasefire agreement. We will not return to the reality of October 7 and will continue to take decisive action against any violations,” added Katz.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)