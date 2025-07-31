A short while ago, the IDF struck infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons in the Beqaa area and in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were explosive manufacturing sites, which were used to develop Hezbollah's weaponry, as well as an underground site for the production and storage of strategic weapons. The Hezbollah terrorist organization tried to rehabilitate the sites and capabilities, actions that constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

