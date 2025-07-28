Trump: "Hamas has become very difficult to deal with in the last couple of days because they don't want to give up these last 20, because they think that they have protection as long as they have them. So I'm speaking to Bibi Netanyahu, and we're coming up with various plans. If they didn't have the hostages, things would go a lot quicker. But they do, and we know where they have them. You don't want to go riding roughshod over there because that means those hostages would be killed. A lot of people would just say that's the price you pay, but the people of Israel would not want that, and that's amazing."

