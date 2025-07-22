Netanyahu was asked how someone like Zohran Mamdani, who excuses calls to "globalize the intifada," can find so much success in a city like New York, where so many Jews live. "A lot of people have been taken in by this nonsense. You want to defund the police? You want to have people go into stores and rob them and be free. You think that really makes a good society? You want to crush enterprise? You want to tax people to death? That's a one-term effort, but sometimes you have to get mugged by reality to understand how stupid that is."

The Prime Minister says while he is not happy with Mamdani, he is not concerned with him because "if we can speak the truth to the young people of America, they'll wise up."