Hamas issued a statement welcoming the Western nations' statement that called for an immediate end to the war and condemned Israel's policies. This prompted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to comment: "If Hamas embraces you, you are in the wrong place."

Sa'ar added: "Hamas’s praise for the statement by the group of countries is the best proof of the mistake they made - part of them out of good intentions and part of them out of an obsession against Israel.

The Israeli Minister explained that "we are at a very sensitive moment in the negotiations for the release of hostages and a ceasefire. Hamas is entrenching itself in its positions and refusing a ceasefire and at the same time it is running a false campaign that is misleading many in the international community. Countries must act responsibly and avoid playing into Hamas’s hands!"