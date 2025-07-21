Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that "the IDF has just struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hudaydah, forcefully thwarting any attempt to restore terror infrastructure which we struck previously." The Defense Minister emphasized, "As I have clarified in the past, Yemen is no different from Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times, everywhere, to protect the State of Israel."