Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has instructed not to extend the residency permit of the head of the OCHA office in Israel, Jonathan Whittall.

"Following biased and hostile conduct against Israel, which distorted reality, presented false reports, slandered Israel and even violated the UN's own rules regarding neutrality, and in accordance with the professional recommendation given, I have instructed not to extend the residency permit of the head of the OCHA office in Israel, Jonathan Whittall," Sa'ar stated.

"Whoever spreads lies about Israel - Israel will not work with him," he added.

