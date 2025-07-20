Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has instructed not to extend the residency permit of the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) office in Israel, Jonathan Whittall.

Sa'ar cited the reason for the decision as being Whittall's "biased and hostile conduct against Israel, which distorted reality, presented false reports, slandered Israel, and even violated the UN's own rules regarding neutrality."

"Whoever spreads lies about Israel - Israel will not work with him," he added.

Eri Kaneko, the OCHA spokesperson, previously reported that visas for UN staff were recently renewed for shorter periods than usual, and access requests to Gaza were denied for multiple agencies were withheld.

According to Kaneko, "It was indicated to us that our current Head of Office, Jonathan Whittall, won't have his visa extended by Israeli authorities beyond August. This came immediately after remarks he made at a press briefing about starving people being killed while trying to reach food."