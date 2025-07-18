In a joint operation on Sunday, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Raed Khaled Hassan Jabain, a senior operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in northern Gaza, in an aerial strike.

Jabain had previously served a prison sentence in Israel between 2006 and 2015 due to his involvement in terrorist activity as part of the Islamic Jihad.

In recent years, and throughout the ongoing war, Jabain worked through various channels to transfer PIJ terror funds to promote and execute terrorist plots in Judea and Samaria.

According to the IDF, "Jabain served as a central conduit for transferring PIJ funds to terror networks in Judea and Samaria. These funds were used by terrorists in the area for arming themselves and advancing terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces."