Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before his departure to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am heading out for a very important visit to Washington, where I will meet with President Trump. This is my fifth meeting with the President since he was elected, and I will also meet with senior administration officials and representatives from both parties. I will thank President Trump for his strong support of Israel. There has never been such a friend in the White House. This support led to a tremendous victory over our rival, Iran," said Netanyahu.

