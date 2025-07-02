Last week (Thursday), IAF aircraft directed by the ISA and the 188th Brigade, struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorists Musab Yaser Abdallah Jilban and Abd al-Latif Musa Hajjaj Barbah in the area of Khan Yunis.

These terrorists took part in the killing of seven soldiers: Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, Staff Sergeant Alon Davidov, Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, Sergeant Shahar Manoav and Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein on June 24th 2025 in Khan Yunis.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

