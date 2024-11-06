May Golan, Israel's Social Equality & Women's Advancement Minister, sent the US First Lady a message on X, congratulating her on the election results and expressing her wishes for "a fruitful and meaningful collaboration with the incoming administration."

Dear Melania Trump, the next First Lady of the United States and our esteemed friend,

On behalf of the women of Israel, I reach out to congratulate you on your achievements and the new spirit you are bringing to the White House. We are honored to have you, and I eagerly anticipate our joint efforts on behalf of women in both our nations.

The steadfast support that the United States has shown us over the past year will never be forgotten, and we sincerely appreciate the contributions of the outgoing administration on our behalf. We look forward, with great anticipation, to a fruitful and meaningful collaboration with the incoming administration.

Thank you for being a listening ear, a supportive shoulder, and a source of both moral and material encouragement.

God bless America!

God bless President Trump!