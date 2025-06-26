Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that following the publication of the video showing Hamas taking over humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a tense conversation took place between Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Netanyahu, during which Smotrich made it clear that returning to the period where aid was delivered and managed by Hamas is not an option for him.

In addition, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News learned that the transfer of aid to Gaza has been halted, and at the demand of Netanyahu and Katz, the IDF will present a new plan that will prevent Hamas from taking control.