Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the fall of seven soldiers in Gaza, saying: "This is a very difficult day for the people of Israel. Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I mourn, and are pained over, the fall of seven of our fighters, of blessed memory, from the Combat Engineering Battalion: Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, Staff Sgt. Alon Davidov, Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, Staff Sgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, Sgt. Ronen Shapiro, Sgt. Shahar Manoav and Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein."

"Our heroic fighters fell in the battle to defeat Hamas and for the release of our hostages in the southern Gaza Strip. On behalf of myself and the citizens of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost what is dearest to them, and share in their unbearable sorrow at this difficult hour. May the memory of our fighters be blessed forever."