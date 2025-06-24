Minister of Defense Israel Katz condemned Iran's violation of the ceasefire and stated: "In light of Iran's blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States, and the launch of missiles toward Israel—and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any violation—I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intensified strike operations in Tehran, targeting regime assets and terrorist infrastructure in the city. This follows the actions carried out yesterday."