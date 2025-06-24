The Southern District Police Commander, Commissioner Chaim Bublil, arrived at the site of the rocket impact in Be'er Sheva and stated that searches in the damaged building are still ongoing. According to him, part of the building is at risk of collapse. He added that three additional residential buildings still need to be searched, but at this stage, there are no reports of missing persons. Commissioner Bublil noted that there were also casualties inside the protected rooms
