Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi published an additional post on X in which he indicated that a ceasefire had indeed been agreed upon.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he wrote.