Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would not confirm the reports of a ceasefire, writing in a post on X, “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.”

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.