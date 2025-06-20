Magen David Adom reported that the impact occurred near residential buildings, causing damage and destruction to a six-story building and damage to apartments in nearby buildings on the street.
MDA paramedics established two treatment centers for casualties. So far, they have provided medical treatment to five lightly injured individuals, resulting from blast effects, injuries, smoke inhalation, and anxiety. They were evacuated to hospital for further examinations and treatment.
flashes.fullArticleNavigation