Senator Lindsey Graham commented on US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's post, saying "There are so many things and events that have led to this moment and Ambassador Huckabee’s message to President Donald Trump is spot on."

"Since 1979, the religious Nazis who make up the ayatollah’s regime have wreaked havoc on Israel and the world. It is now time to end this terrible chapter in the Middle East and start a new chapter. One of freedom for the Iranian people, economic integration for the region, working in peace and harmony, allowing all boats to rise."

"May God continue to bless Israel, the United States and President Trump in this historic moment."

