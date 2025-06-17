Huckabee to Trump: 'God spared you to be the most consequential president'

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114698784693311065

Mike Huckabee sent a message to President Trump on Truth Social in light of the conflict between Israel and Iran: "Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA, to be the most consequential president in a century - maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else."

"You have many voices speaking to you, Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you, but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts."

"No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important that mine or ANYONE else. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy."

"My job is to be the last one to leave. I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down. You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you! Mike Huckabee."

In response, President Trump called Amb. Huckabee "a Pastor, Politician, Ambassador, and Great Person!"