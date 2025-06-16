The IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike based on intelligence provided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeting a "communication center that was being used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces." According to the IDF, "The building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets. The strike directly harmed the military capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces."
