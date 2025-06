A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a missile impact in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. In Bat Yam, 103 individuals were hurt, including four who are in serious condition, six in moderate condition, and 89 who suffered minor injuries. 37 injured victims were evacuated from the scene in Rehovot, including two in serious condition, 13 in moderate condition, and 23 who were lightly injured.