The IDF said that dozens of missiles were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Some of the missiles were intercepted.

“Search and Rescue forces are currently operating in a number of locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received. We request that the public continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command,” it added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)