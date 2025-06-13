Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that 35 people were injured in the various areas, including one in critical condition, four in moderate condition, nine in light-to-moderate condition and 21 in light condition or suffering from anxiety.

The injured people were evacuated to Beilinson, Ichilov and Sheba Hospitals. Beilinson said its doctors are fighting to save the critically injured victim.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)