Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to strike Iran, calling it "brave, precise, and covert."

According to Karhi, this was a critical step in the campaign to eliminate the existential threat: "After we crushed the octopus's arms around us, last night we began to sever its head with unprecedented force."

Karhi expressed his support for the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, the heads of the security establishment, and IDF soldiers — especially the IAF pilots, whom he said operated “magnificently.” His remarks included references from the week’s Haftarah and the Bible, noting the Prime Minister’s visit to the Western Wall on the eve of the attack as a symbol of Israel’s leadership spirit.