The leader of Degel HaTorah, Rabbi Dov Lando, instructed that the MKs be updated that preparations should be made to postpone the vote on the dissolution of the Knesset, following "significant progress on fundamental issues" regarding the details of the conscription exemption law.

According to the rabbi's directive, preparations should be made "for the possibility of postponing the vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset by a week, provided that an agreement and commitment are reached, including on the critical issue of the legislative timeline—an agreement that has not yet been achieved."