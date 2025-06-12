President Isaac Herzog commented on the return of the bodies of hostage Yair Yaakov and another hostage.

"With deep sorrow, we received the news of the recovery of the body of Yair Yaakov, along with that of another hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz. On October 7, Yair’s sons—Or and Yagil—and his partner Meirav were also abducted from the kibbutz; they all returned to us in the first hostage release deal."

"I hope the fact that the bodies of our fallen have been recovered, and can be laid to rest in dignity, brings a measure of closure and comfort to their families and to the entire Nir Oz community. May their memories be a blessing," added Herzog.

"We salute the IDF and the security services for their noble mission of bringing our brothers and sisters back from the hell of the terrorists’ dungeons in Gaza. We will continue to act with determination to bring them all home—the living, for healing and reunion with their families, and the fallen, to be laid to rest in Israel—until the very last of them," concluded the President.