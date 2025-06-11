The family of Yair Yaakov family commented on the recovery of his body: "On this difficult evening, we feel a sense of closure. This is a circle that we deeply needed to close in order to begin looking ahead. We wholeheartedly thank the security forces and the brave soldiers who took part in the complex recovery operation."

The family added: "However, we reiterate our position — the lives of soldiers should not be placed on the line. The hostages must be brought back through a deal that avoids further danger to soldiers or to the hostages themselves. On this day, we also wish to remember the families of the hostages who are still waiting for their loved ones — for them, these are unbearably difficult days. Our hearts will not be whole until they all return.”