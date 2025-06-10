Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the report of UK sanctions against Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir during a joint press conference with Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe: "We were informed about the UK decision to include two of our Ministers on the British Sanctions list. It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kinds of measures." Sa'ar noted: "I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision."