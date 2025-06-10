Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: "While sitting here, I heard that Britain has decided to impose sanctions on me because I am thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state. There could not be better timing than this. The natural response will also be practical, but the verbal response is disdain for the White Paper." He added: "Britain already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we will not allow it to do so again. With God's help, we are determined to continue building."