Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman congratulated the move by NYC Mayor Adams to adopt the IHR Adefinition of antisemitism: “When New York City acts, the rest of the world follows. Adopting and implementing the IHRA definition is one of the most practical and effective steps municipal authorities can take to address rising antisemitism and protect Jewish communities. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for this latest act of exemplary leadership on his part in the city-level fight against Jew-hatred.”