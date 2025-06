Lufthansa Group to restart Tel Aviv flights June 23, including Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa Cargo, following a security analysis. Services will resume gradually. ITA will follow July 6.

