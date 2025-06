Captivity survivor Liri Albag mourns her former classmate, Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver, one of four soldiers killed in Gaza. Remembered for his kindness and quiet strength, Yoav was also a national youth basketball player.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)