Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the strikes in Syria, “The IDF attacked and destroyed strategic weapons across Syria this evening that posed an immediate threat to the State of Israel.”

“We will not allow threats, and no entity will have immunity—we will continue to protect Israel's security,” he stated.

