The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a sharp response to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, following his claim that there is a “humanitarian siege in Gaza,” accusing him of continuing a campaign against Israel.

“President Macron’s crusade against the Jewish state continues. The facts do not interest him. There is no humanitarian siege — this is a blatant lie,” the Ministry stated.

“Israel is currently facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza through two parallel efforts. In the first, nearly 900 aid trucks have already entered Gaza from Israel this week. In the second, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which began operations this week, has already distributed two million meals and tens of thousands of aid packages.”