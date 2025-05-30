French President Emmanuel Macron harshly criticized Israel amid ongoing allegations of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Macron called on European countries to “toughen their stance” toward Israel if it does not respond “appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.” He added that recognition of a Palestinian state is “not only a moral obligation — but a political necessity.”

“Our goal is to reach a political solution,” Macron said. “On October 7, Hamas carried out a terrorist attack, which France strongly condemned. Israel responded legitimately, and we supported its right to defend itself and to fight the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded on X, stating: “The facts do not interest Macron. There is no humanitarian siege — this is a blatant lie. Israel is currently facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza through two coordinated efforts. In the first, nearly 900 aid trucks entered Gaza from Israel this week. Hundreds more are waiting to be collected and distributed by the UN.”

“In the second effort, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which began operating this week, has already distributed two million meals and tens of thousands of aid packages. This direct assistance to the population in Gaza — bypassing Hamas — is already changing the reality on the ground, weakening the terrorists and potentially shortening the war.”

“But instead of pressuring jihadist terrorists, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. Clearly, his national day would be October 7. While Israel is under attack on multiple fronts in an attempt to destroy it, Macron seeks to impose sanctions. Hamas, for its part, has already praised Macron’s statements. They know why.”

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz also took aim at Macron during a visit to the community of Sanur. “This is a historic moment for growing communities in Judea and Samaria, strengthening them as Israel’s defensive shield and boosting regional security,” said Katz.

“This is a crushing response to the terror organizations trying to harm our hold on this land — and a clear message to Macron and his friends: they may recognize a Palestinian state on paper, but we will build the Jewish-Israeli state on the ground. That paper will be thrown into the dustbin of history, and the State of Israel will flourish and thrive.”

“Do not threaten us with sanctions. You will not bring us to our knees. The State of Israel will not bow its head in the face of threats. We are a people with a long and glorious history. We will stand tall and continue to lead Israel on a strong and secure path — until victory,” Katz added.