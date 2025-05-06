Earlier on Tuesday, the IAF struck in the area of Nabatieh and eliminated the terrorist Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, the commander of the logistical support unit in Hezbollah's Badr unit, which operates in the northern Litani area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The terrorist served as the commander of the logistical support forces of Hezbollah's Badr unit. As part of his role, he advanced the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and assisted in efforts to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure south of the Litani River.

