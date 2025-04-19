The family of hostage Elkana Bohbot responded to Hamas' video of him, saying, "We are deeply shocked and devastated. At the end of Passover, the only thing we are experiencing is the complete opposite of freedom. How much suffering must a person endure? We are extremely concerned about Elkana's physical and mental condition — everyone can see it. How much longer will he be required to wait and 'stay strong'? Elkana understands exactly as we do that he has been wronged. How is it possible that the State of Israel did not include him, a father of a young child, in the 'humanitarian list' they formulated?"

"We call on everyone involved to bring them home now and put an end to their suffering, our suffering as families, and the suffering of Jewish people worldwide."