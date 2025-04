Billie, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was located in Rafah and returned to Israel, more than a year and a half after being kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack.

Billie belongs to Rachel Dancyg, a resident of Nir Oz and the ex-wife of Alex Dancyg, who was kidnapped and murdered in Hamas captivity. The dog was identified thanks to an electronic chip after a Golani force found her and brought her to a veterinarian.