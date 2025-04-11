Earlier on Friday, a terrorist cell opened fire toward IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The troops responded with fire toward the cell and eliminated two terrorists. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck and eliminated an additional terrorist from the cell.

As a result of the fire that was conducted by the terrorist cell, an IDF officer was moderately injured. The officer was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

