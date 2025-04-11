Despite the Passover holiday, the IDF remains fully operational across all fronts. In Gaza, troops target terrorists and infrastructure, while Northern Command defends the Galilee and operates in Lebanon and Syria. Central Command secures key areas in Judea and Samaria. The IAF and Navy support missions across all sectors.

