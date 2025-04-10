The Israeli Reservists – Generation of Victory movement, uniting thousands of IDF reservists, in response to the Chief of Staff’s announcement of the dismissal from reserve duty of those who signed the pilots’ letter: "We commend the Chief of Staff for his swift and correct decision. The new Chief of Staff is finally steering the IDF away from outdated conceptions and toward the path of victory.

The plague of refusing to serve must be uprooted immediately. It is time for serious consequences against those who repeatedly attempt to dismantle Israeli society and the IDF.

Reservists will not allow them to drag us back to the discourse of October 6."

